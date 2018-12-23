Tsunami Kills 222 in Indonesia: ‘No Warning System Quick Enough’

A tsunami created by underwater landslides after the eruption of the Krakatoa volcano in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra in Indonesia killed at least 222 people and injured at least 843 on Saturday night.

Horrific video posted to social media shows the moment the tsunami struck during a concert by the pop band Seventeen in the Tanjung Lesung beach resort. At one moment, celebration. In the next, terror.

According to the band’s lead singer Riefian Fajarsyah, Seventeen’s manager and bass player were killed. His wife and three other band members are missing

One expert said there is no way to forewarn of tsunamis like the one that struck on Saturday night.

Eddie Dempsey, a lecturer in structural geology at the School of Environmental Sciences, the University of Hull, told Al Jazeera: “These events happen with very little to no warning. They are very powerful, so there is little that can be done from an engineering point of view and when these events happen close to populations, there is no early warning system quick enough”.