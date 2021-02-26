Bright Light x 2, ‘The One’, Taylor Swift, Donny Deutsch, Sarah Paulson, Demi Lovato, Mohammed Bin Salman: HOT LINKS

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN. Saudi Crown Prince approved killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to U.S. intelligence report: “Since 2017, the Crown Prince has had absolute control of the Kingdom’s security and intelligence organizations, making it highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of this nature without the Crown Prince’s authorization.”

TED CRUZ. Senator mocked over Cancun trip in Senate gym locker room. ‘When senators arrived at the Senate gym on Wednesday morning, they found that one of them had taped memes on the lockers welcoming Cruz home and showing him in the short-sleeve polo shirt, jeans and Texas-flag mask that he had at the airport, according to two people familiar with the prank. “Bienvenido de Nuevo, Ted!” was the “welcome back” message typed at the top of the color printouts, one of which was viewed by NBC News.’

INCARCERATED 2024. Donny Deutsch says not to worry about Trump because he’ll be in jail: “I really believe that.”

MARIE NEWMAN. Facebook apologizes for removing congresswoman’s pro-transgender post while allowing hateful video from Marjorie Taylor Greene to remain posted. “Congresswoman, this plainly should not have happened. We’ve restored this content and you have our sincere apologies.”

Congresswoman, this plainly should not have happened. We've restored this content and you have our sincere apologies. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) February 25, 2021

BLACKOUT. FOX News has not aired a single Biden COVID response team briefing: “Fox has yet to air live a single second of the Biden administration’s eight COVID-19 response briefings. This is a stark change from the network’s practices during the Trump administration, when it showed nearly all of the COVID-19 task force briefings — which frequently featured coronavirus misinformation and then-President Donald Trump’s meltdowns. “

MALAYSIA. Man wins country’s first challenge against law banning gay sex: “He was charged in an Islamic court in 2019 with attempting to have “intercourse against the order of nature”, and several others in the same case have already pleaded guilty and were caned as a punishment.”

REGRETTABLE TATTOO OF THE DAY. Woman’s anti-mask tattoo goes viral, but it’s not what you think.

SARAH PAULSON. I have more in common with Linda Tripp than I care to admit.

DEMI LOVATO. Gender reveal parties are transphobic. “This is not about being politically correct, it’s about being correct. The refusal to acknowledge this stems from a misunderstanding of what transphobia is. Transphobia is not just prejudice or violence against an individual trans person, it is a belief system that presumes non-trans people to be more ‘natural’ than trans people. Only individual people can self determine their gender.”

PAY TAY. Taylor Swift countersues “Evermore” theme park for playing her music without authorization.

TENNESSEE. State’s only openly gay lawmaker speaks out against ban on transgender athletes: “In a letter sent to the House Education Administration Committee on Monday, Mannis — the state’s only openly gay representative — came out against a bill that would require students to play on the sports team of their birth sex, not their preferred gender.”

TEASER OF THE DAY. Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The One.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Bright Light Bright Light & Jujubee ‘I Used To Be Cool’.

