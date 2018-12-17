CNN Host John Berman Rips Trump with ‘Twas the Week Before Christmas’ Rhyme: WATCH

John Berman, co-host of CNN’s New Day, opened the morning with a take on Clement Moore’s The Night Before Christmas poem, mocking Trump and his administration’s attempts to cover for him.

Said Berman: “Twas the week before Christmas and all through the house, everything was under investigation, including the mouse. So Mouse was all I could rhyme with house. But that doesn’t obscure the fact that the list of Trump entities under investigation is longer than his inexplicably long ties. His White House, his campaign, his presidential transition, his inauguration his charity and, yes, his personal life.”

Added Berman: “So what’s the president doing about all this? As exactly zero lawyers would advise, he’s rage tweeting. Angry words that reveal either a hostility or ignorance of the rule of law, perhaps both, he called his former attorney, Michael Cohen, a rat. And despite the fact that FBI agents obtained a search warrant from a federal judge showing probable cause to look into his office, the president is inventing the notion that they broke in. That is made up. The president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, spent the weekend in an aggressive campaign to move the goalposts on the president’s accountability, saying collusion is not a crime and that it’s possible the president was involved in discussions about building a Trump Tower in Moscow much, much deeper into the campaign than had been known.”