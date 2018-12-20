Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / towleroad / Zach Stafford Will Be The First Black Editor-in-Chief Of ‘The Advocate’: BREAKING

Zach Stafford Will Be The First Black Editor-in-Chief Of ‘The Advocate’: BREAKING

by Leave a Comment

In a tweet, Into Editor-in-Chief Zach Stafford, announced that he would be taking the reigns over at legacy LGBTQ news magazine The Advocate.

It’s an interesting decision coming on the heels of Teen Vogue’s wunderkind Phillip Picardi taking over the reigns at Out magazine.

The 28-year-old Stafford would be the first Editor-in-Chief of color at the 50 year old magazine.

“Zach is a tenacious and talented risk taker, journalist and editorial leader who will help lead The Advocate to become the undisputed leader in the LGBTQ community for breaking news and in-depth reporting on the communities we serve,” Nathan Coyle, CEO of Pride Media, owner of The Advocate, told NBC News in an emailed statement.

/* Background pattern from Toptal Subtle Patterns */