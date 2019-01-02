Pro Wrestler Anthony Bowens: ‘I Prefer to Be Labeled Now as Gay’ Not Bisexual – WATCH

Professional wrestler and vlogger Anthony Bowens said he now wants to be identified as gay. Bowens had formerly identified as bisexual.

Said Bowen in a video labeled “COMING OUT… again”: “The main purpose of this video is to tell everybody that I prefer to be labeled now as gay. [As far as reactions] there’s going to be ‘thank you, it’s great that you’re being open and honest and we love you’, there’s going to be the ‘well, we knew that’ and there’s going to be the ‘bi now gay later’ people.”

Added Bowen, who said he still advocates for bisexuality ‘100 percent’, in the video: “I really didn’t have a thought of men until maybe midway through high school, towards the latter end, I had a dream about one of my friends. And…but after that dream I was like, ‘Ooh. Something’s different here.’ And I kept having more of them…and then I identified myself then as liking both genders. I came out as bisexual. It was a very real thing. I identified as bisexual because I really didn’t know much about the LGBTQ community. I didn’t really dive into it much because I was closeted. So the closest thing that I knew that I could relate to based upon that time period of my life was bisexual. As you get older, your viewpoints change. The way you look at the world changes, the way you look at yourself changes. Specifically more so in the past couple of months, this past year, I was looking at some old articles of mine because I was coming up with a new character for my wrestling career. And the articles kept labeling me as ‘bisexual’, and it was kind of annoying me that they had to continually put what I was, I couldn’t just be a professional wrestler, I was the ‘bisexual pro wrestler’ but I just wasn’t identifying with that term any more.”