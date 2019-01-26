Anthony Rapp to Actors Who Work with Bryan Singer: You Are ‘Keeping a Predator in Power and Will Be Put on Blast’

Actor Anthony Rapp, whose sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey in October 2017 prompted dozens of others to come out with similar allegations which ultimately led to the destruction of Spacey’s career, is now coming for director Bryan Singer and those who work him.

The Atlantic this week published a lengthy exposé containing fresh allegations of sexual assault by the X-Men and Bohemian Rhapsody director over a period of two decades.

Avi Lerner, the producer of Singer’s next film Red Sonja, said the director would keep his job and $10 million paycheck in the wake of the exposé, calling it fake news.

Said Rapp in a tweet on Friday, referring to Red Sonja: “Any actor who agrees to work on this film is complicit in keeping a predator in power and will be put on blast.”

Rapp then began to respond to comments on Twitter, telling one user that he’s specifically referring to actors who have the luxury of choosing their roles: “I’m talking most specifically about actors who are in a position to choose their roles without worrying about paying their rent. Also: is there any line you would draw if you were to learn about a potential employer’s behavior? … As an actor I’m holding my fellow actors accountable. I’m also trying to hold producers, studios, agents, PR folks, etc accountable.”

Rapp then mentioned Bohemian Rhapsody: “I’m not conducting any sort of stain campaign against Bohemian Rhapsody. Although being fired 3 weeks before the end of shooting isn’t quite the same thing as “well before” the end of shooting…it’s difficult to entirely separate his presence from the film…I’m talking about the upcoming film. Now that this story has been published in the mainstream press and amplified, no one in the business can any longer claim ignorance.”

Asked by a user if people should be innocent until proven guilty, Rapp responded: ‘I have friends who have witnessed his behavior for years. As have many many many people I don’t personally know. I believe them all, including these men who came forward and who have *nothing* to gain by doing so.’