Australian MP Calls Homosexuality a ‘Fashion Trend’, Says He’d Never Seen Nor Heard of a Gay Person Till He Was 50

Australian MP Bob Katter, the nuttiest homophobe down under, is in the headlines again for his remarks about gay people.

While visiting one of only three districts in Queensland that had voted “no” in the nationwide plebiscite on marriage equality, Katter was asked about the number of same-sex marriages that had taken place in Australia since same-sex marriage became legal in 2017.

Said Katter: “In my whole life up to 50, I had never seen or heard of a homosexual person. Now it’s fashionable, it’s just like a fashion trend – tomorrow there’ll be another fashion. I just don’t want to waste any time on it.”

If Katter looks familiar, it’s probably because he made international headlines in 2017 for his bizarre reaction when asked about the nationwide vote on marriage equality. Have a look back here: