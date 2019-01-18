Chris Pratt, Billy Porter, Wendy Williams, & Dreamer Gets Dressed: First Look at Supergirl’s Trans Super Friend, and More: HOT LINKS

HOW’S SHE DOING? Wendy Williams has been hospitalized for the third time in a year; her show is indefinitely on hiatus.

NEW CAMELOT? Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrate Engagement With Family Dinner.

REDS “Ivanka Trump was up to her neck in the Moscow Project” links.

HAPPY HOUR The virtual pub is open.

WAR GAMES Pelosi accuses Trump administration of leaking her travel plans.

#NEVERFORGET Amy Griffiths British transgender hero of the LGBT community is found dead.

FAVE TWEET OF THE DAY Billy Porter slays.

Cozy’ing up in this caramel cocoa @rinatbrodach puffer for my @BuzzFeed / @cocoabutterbf shoot highlighting my 7 rules to live by. Check them out & remember to LIVE YOUR LIFE.



Styling: @sammyratelle / @rrrcreative

Grooming: @mellissaadelaidehttps://t.co/zcQ8QpS0pB pic.twitter.com/L1ibyy7kIp — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) January 18, 2019

#SORTED Move over, Supergirl there’s a new superhero in National City! The CW has released a first-look photo of Nicole Maines’ Nia Nal in costume as Dreamer, a superhero with clairvoyant abilities. The costume will debut in an episode titled “Blood Memory,” which will explore Nia’s backstory and powers.

FRESHEN UP A new level of manscaping.

GET ‘EM A MAGAZINE RACK We’ve got gay magazine issues!

CAPTAIN AMERICA Can get it.

MEME WITH THE MOSTEST Writer Leslie Gaar killed it. (Check out our take here!)

NEWS LEAK Sony Music has dropped R Kelly.

THEY MAKE BLOODY MOVES Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praises Cardi B’s shutdown rant.

FAKE NEWS? Ronan Farrow doesn’t trust Buzzfeed’s source on Trump story.

I can’t speak to Buzzfeed’s sourcing, but, for what it’s worth, I declined to run with parts of the narrative they conveyed based on a source central to the story repeatedly disputing the idea that Trump directly issued orders of that kind. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 19, 2019

SORRY WE’RE CLOSEDBo’s Coral Reef, Duval’s first gay bar, closing after 55 years.

SHOT CALLER NBA player Reggie Bullock’s sister, a trans woman, was tragically murdered in 2014. Since then, Reggie has made it his mission to spread awareness about issues facing the LGBTQ community.

UNBREAKABLE Every miracle, every song, every discovery has led to this! Find out if Kimmy gets her happy ending in the final season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

COVER BOY I think he works out.