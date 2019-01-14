Chris Pratt, Maria Shriver, NYT’s Dope Ways To Smoke Dope, and More Murders & Crackdowns In Chechnya: HOT LINKS

IT’S A HEP CAT The New York Times has some dope tips on smoking dope.

ARE YOU SURE YOU WOULDN’T LIKE TO CHECK THAT? Passenger carries firearm through TSA screening at Atlanta onto Delta flight.

IT’S A MIRACLE How silicon makes Israel’s desert bloom.

OUR FAVORITE TWEET OF THE DAY Goes to Cameron Kasky under #mood.

I just walked into Starbucks and a man sitting across the room looked me right in the eye, shook his head in disapproval, and then returned to his laptop screen. Me too, pal. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) January 13, 2019

COLLUSION! China exchanged data with NASA for its historic Moon landing.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN UPDATE NASA will totally warn us if an asteroid apocalypse is coming.

STILL 40 arrested and two killed by torture in fresh anti-gay crackdown in Chechnya, activists claim.

BACK TO THE FUTURE Older guys get to judge their photos of thirst trap past in this hysterical video.

MUST WATCH: Fyre Pit on Hulu: “Two years ago, total moron Billy McFarland realized there were even bigger total morons out there who likely wouldn’t bat an eye at giving him thousands to spend a weekend at an entire island of total morons (also called “influencers”) and the promise of hearing acts like Blink-182. Billy somehow got Ja Rule to partner with him on the so-called Fyre Festival, a music festival that was going to take place on an island Billy said was once owned by Pablo Escobar and was promoted by the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin. While one would think most people would see something with Kendall “This Pepsi will save the world” Jenner attached and run in the opposite direction, Billy somehow got people to pony up as much as $25,000 for his concert weekend that was about as believable as me hosting the Oscars. Actually, that last bit is more believable. “

NEW CAMELOT? Chris Pratt and Maria Shriver’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged.

#HOUSE STARK Game of Thrones debuts new Stark-crypt trailer & the air date for the new season.

BERNIE BRO STILL SUCK Keep your trickle-down white male socialist revolution.

