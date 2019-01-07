Does This Tweet Mean Anthony Rapp & Wilson Cruz Will Find Each Other In Season 2 Of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’?

As everyone knows we just barely got to know the Star Trek franchise’s first gay couple before Cruz’s character was killed by Rapp’s.

It was a bit of a shock with many LGBT fans feeling that it was reminiscent of early queer erasure in television.

It also came after a historical moment on the show that some critics said was as profound as Captain Kirk (William Shatenr) and Lt Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) first interracial kiss on TV on the original 1960s series.

In the touching scene: Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) stand side by side at a sink, brushing their teeth in matching red Starfleet pajamas.

It was a simple moment that was understated and profound.

Now we know have known Cruz’s Dr. Culber would be returning since Comic-Con International last summer where in an exclusive interview with fan site Trek Movie Cruz said he was returning and it was not a flashback:

Culber is really coming back, not as a flashback or a ghost

The way you return, would you say it is something they haven’t done in Star Trek before?

Yes. [laughs]

But it’s not just a flashback. You are back in some way. You are interacting, people are talking to you. You are not a ghost.

Correct. I can say that.

The trauma of Culber’s death will be dealt with in season 2.

Wilson was looking relaxed and sexy last week on his birthday in this Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram #45 and…. A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) on Dec 27, 2018 at 12:07pm PST

Now thanks to Rapp’s Tweet we know it’s happening; as if we weren’t excited enough.

Star Trek: Discovery returns on CBS All Access January 17 2019.

Watch the trailer below.

.