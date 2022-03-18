‘House Of Cards’ Crew Members Dragged Into Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Battle

mega

Actor Anthony Rapp is attempting to gather additional evidence to build his case against Kevin Spacey before they head to trial — and he wants records from the confidential legal battle between the disgraced star and his former bosses on House of Cards.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, a federal judge in New York ruled Rapp — who is suing Spacey over an alleged encounter in 1986 when he was only 16 — can reach out to people who previously testified against Spacey.

House of Cards producers and Spacey were involved in a lengthy arbitration battle. The 60-year-old actor was fired from the hit Netflix show after “a number of people involved in the show had complained of sexual harassment.”

The producers “asserted claims for breach of contract stemming from “dozens of explosive allegations…accusing Spacey of systematically preying upon, sexually harassing, and groping young men that he had worked with throughout his career on film, television, and theater projects,” including on the set of House of Cards,”

Several crew members from House of Cards testified about their interactions with Spacey on set.

Rapp has been trying to get his hands on transcripts of depositions and hearing testimony by several witnesses involved in the case.

However, all the witnesses who testified in the proceedings “allegedly expressed concern” that they might suffer if their names were to become public. They were assured at the time their names would remain sealed.

The judge has ruled Spacey is to reach out to each witness and inform them of the issue. The witnesses are then allowed to object to whether their names or testimony is turned over to Rapp.

The decision comes after the judge set the trial date in the case for October 4, 2022.

In his suit, Rapp claims he was claims a 26-year-old Spacey invited him over to his apartment in 1986 when he was only 14. Rapp claims the actor ended up grabbing him by his backside without permission. He allegedly proceeded to life him on to a bed and got on top of him without consent.

He is suing for unspecified damages. Spacey initially released a statement after the suit was filed apologizing to Rapp. He claimed to not remember the alleged incident but said if it happened, he brushed it off as drunken behavior.

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” he said.

Recently, in court, Spacey’s stance changed a smidge. He wrote, “I categorically deny [Rapp’s] claim that I sexually assaulted him or otherwise made a “sexual advance” on him. I met [Rapp] several decades ago. I never had a sexual encounter with Mr. Rapp. Nor did I harbor any sexual interest or desire in Mr. Rapp at that time or any time.”