Howard Schultz Heckled at Book Event for Planning 2020 Run as Independent: ‘Don’t Help Elect Trump You Egotistical Billionaire A**hole’ – WATCH

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz was heckled at a book event on Monday night a day after announcing he was planning a run for president as a centrist independent, angering many who warned he would be siphoning votes from the Democratic Party.

Shouted the heckler: “Don’t help elect Trump, you egotistical, billionaire a**hole. Go back to getting ratioed on Twitter. Go back to Davos with the other billionaire elite who think they know how to run the world. That’s not what democracy needs.”

Replied Schultz to the heckler: “I recognize there is a lot of concern and perhaps misunderstanding and I hope that this conversation will be quite illuminating and people will understand why I feel so strongly about the direction of the country and how profoundly concerned I am about where we all stand…”

On Monday, Donald Trump revealed that he apparently feels Schultz would take votes away from Democrats as well, taunting the former Starbucks chief to get in the race on Twitter.