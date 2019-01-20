Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren on SNL: ‘Bend Over America’ I’m the Prostate Exam You Need – WATCH

Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren made a winning appearance on SNL’s Weekend Update to talk about her recent announcement that she has entered the presidential race.

McKinnon’s Warren championed her “fighter” rep: “I haven’t been this excited since I found out my package from L.L. Bean had shipped. I’m ready to fight. Are you in this fight, Colin? Because I want you in this fight. We’ve got to fight…I’m like if Monday Night Raw was hosted by NPR’s Terri Gross.”

McKinnon’s Warren then went on to describe growing up in Oklahoma on the train tracks before Jost noted an article that said she’s not likable.

Quipped McKinnon’s Warren: “I’m sorry I’m not young and pretty like Donald ‘Jackass’ Trump. Was the article sexist? Of course it was. Am I likable? Prob not, but neither is a prostate exam but you need one or you’ll die. This country, Colin, is long overdue for a finger up its caboose. You might even like it, so bend over America, and let Mama Warren get to work.”

Asked about the other potential Democratic candidates, Warren replied that shes a “spry and naughty” 69 years old compared to Biden and Sanders.

Of Beto O’Rourke she said, “There’s a reason he’s got a nice face and good skin. He hasn’t done anything…Baby don’t know. Baby don’t know.”

And she had some harsh words for Kirsten Gillibrand: “Don’t you mean, ‘Kirsten Stole-my-brand?’ Yeah, Medicare for all. What a novel concept. I’ve been saying that since 1963 when I was running the Wells Fargo wagon out of my town.”

Asked if the DNA test she took to prove her Native American heritage will come back to haunt her, McKinnon’s Warren replied: “I did the DNA test and the test came back ‘100 percent bad idea.'”

Watch:

Other portions of Weekend Update tackled the government shutdown, Trump’s fast food feast, and the wall of “slats”, Anthony Scaramucci on Big Brother, and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitter lessons.

Jost went after Buzzfeed for being “fake news” for its story that Michael Cohen had directed Trump to lie to Congress, a story which elicited a rare public statement from the Special Counsel’s office that it was inaccurate.

Said Jost: “How disappointing was that? You know how many suburban moms had to retract their group texts to the family saying, ‘We got him!’ The crazy part is that the White House is now celebrating that Mueller disputed this one part of the investigation while there are like 100 other crimes on the table. If you got tested for every STD and your doctor said, ‘The good news is you don’t have chlamydia,’ you wouldn’t say, ‘That’s all I need to hear, no condoms for this guy!’”

Added Michael Che: “Look, BuzzFeed, we all think it’s great that you want to help, but this is not what we need from you. Y’all are BuzzFeed, you do memes and lists.”

It went on to tackle the Harvey Weinstein case, the Super Blood Wolf Moon, a viral egg photo on Instagram, Gillette’s new ad on toxic masculinity, the MTV show Made in Staten Island, Winnie the Pooh Day, a female watch thief in Florida, and a liquid chocolate spill in Arizona,

Pete Davidson and John Mulaney reviewed Clint Eastwood’s The Mule, and Davidson addressed reports of his suicide attempt.