Madonna Rings in 2019 at Stonewall to Kick Off Pride’s 50th Anniversary: WATCH

Madonna made a surprise appearance at the Stonewall Inn in NYC on New Yearโ€™s Eve to officially kick-off 2019 and the 50th anniversary of Stonewall.

She recently signed on as a Stonewall Ambassador, a program launched by Pride Live in June to elevate awareness and support for the 50th anniversary and Stonewall Day on June 28, 2019.

Madonna also posted on Instagram below.