Madonna Rings in 2019 at Stonewall to Kick Off Pride’s 50th Anniversary: WATCH

Madonna made a surprise appearance at the Stonewall Inn in NYC on New Year’s Eve to officially kick-off 2019 and the 50th anniversary of Stonewall.

She recently signed on as a Stonewall Ambassador, a program launched by Pride Live in June to elevate awareness and support for the 50th anniversary and Stonewall Day on June 28, 2019.

Madonna also posted on Instagram below.

 

2019………..🎉. Im going make you my best friend, my mother, my father, my son, my daughter, my sister, my brother, my lover, my ride or die, my co-pilot, my confidante, my muse, my spirit animal, my teacher, my stage, my audience, my high priestess. 👑. My Queen, My Warrior, My Word, My Prayer 🙏🏼 that I. Send out to the world! 🌍🌎🌏 #2019 #newyear #newlife #newbeginning

