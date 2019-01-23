MAGA Troll Jacob Wohl Who Previously Attacked Mueller Is Trying To Smear Kamala Harris With Birther Rumors

Jacob Wohl the troll who attempted to smear Robert Mueller by paying women to make false sexual harassment complaints against him is now targeting 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Wohl said that Harris should be disqualified from the presidential race because her parents were not born in the U.S. The attack resembled racist “birther” claims that were made against President Barack Obama by President Donald Trump and others according to Raw Story.

Kamala Harris is NOT eligible to be President. Her father arrived from Jamaica in 1961—mother from India arrived in 1960



Neither parent was a legal resident for 5 years prior to Harris’s birth, a requirement for naturalization



Kamala was raised in Canada January 22, 2019

Wohl, who is the sole pundit for the conservative site Gateway Pundit, had previously made the news after attempting to discredit special investigator Robert Mueller by paying a woman to lie about a sexual assault against her by Mueller.

Wohl was uncovered when ‘The allegations took off as far-right news sites tied to Wohl and known for spreading fake news and disinformation published viral posts. Gateway Pundit, where Wohl is employed as a writer, touted their “exclusive documents” about a “very credible witness.”

This man is a nutty right-wing conspiracy theorist who’s about to get his ass busted by Robert Mueller.



And the other guy is Jacob Wohl. pic.twitter.com/qxtDtwcPgI — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 30, 2018

“When we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money to make false claims about the special counsel, we immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation,” said Peter Carr, spokesperson for the special counsel at the time.