Melissa Etheridge Announced to Perform at WorldPride Closing Ceremony in Times Square

NYC Pride, the official host of WorldPride 2019 and Stonewall 50, announced further details about NYC Pride’s WorldPride Closing Ceremony.

This final celebration of Pride on Sunday, June 30th from 7 – 10pm in NYC’s iconic Times Square will be a free event for all to attend and more updates will be shared as we have them.

The evening will provide a full slate of influential speakers and global musical talents who represent the cultural diversity, tenacity, and grace of the LGBTQIA+ community. One of the renowned artists slated to perform is Grammy-Award winning singer-songwriter, Melissa Etheridge.

“I am thrilled to perform at the WorldPride Closing Ceremony while commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising,” said Etheridge in a statement. “That night, Times Square will serve as a home to a multitude of LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies on a truly momentous evening of love, pride, and community – capping what I’m sure will be an extraordinary month of celebrations.”

The official lineup for the WorldPride Closing Ceremony will be announced in February. WorldPride 2019 and Stonewall 50 will be comprised of more than 25 different events for LGBTQIA+ and allied people of all ages, during the full month of June. Throughout the course of the celebration, all WorldPride events will ladder up to the foundational theme, “Millions of Moments of Pride.” Join New York City, and the world, this June as we honor the past, celebrate our differences and march together for our future. For more information, visit: www.worldpride.org.