Nyle DiMarco Stars in Jake Wilson’s ASL Remake of Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ – WATCH

Sexually fluid, deaf America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars champ Nyle DiMarco stars in a new ASL remake of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” directed by pop parodist Jake Wilson.

Grande updated the Sound of Music classic “My Favorite Things” with a touch of Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag” after being inspired by a shopping spree at Tiffany’s after her break-up with SNL star Pete Davidson.

Nicholas Hammond, who played Friedrich von Trapp in The Sound of Music, told Variety: “The genius of Rodgers and Hammerstein is that their songs become a part of the DNA of the audience. Ariana is assuming her audience will be familiar with the original, and putting her own hip-hop take on it. Ariana takes the same boast of money and possessions that male rap and hip-hop artists use and turns it into an all female declaration of material success. The contrast between the sweetness and simplicity of the original and the consumerism of her version to me is a comment on the world today. The fact that the R&H company chose to retweet her version shows they have no problem with it, either.”

Wilson’s male take on the video also features Sachin Bhatt, Zach Graves, Donald Romain, Dmitri Rojas, Jonathan Paul, and Constantine Rousouli.

Wrote DiMarco on Instagram: ‘Y’all ain’t even readyyyyyyy!!!!’

Watch:

And here’s Grande’s version, nearing 100 million views on YouTube as of this posting.