Poet Mary Oliver Dies at 83

Mary Oliver, who won the National Book Award (1992, New and Selected Poems) and Pulitzer Prize (1984, American Primitive) for her poems which celebrated the natural world, spirituality, and self, has died of lymphoma at 83 at her home in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Wrote NPR: ‘Oliver got a lot of her ideas for poems during long walks — a habit she developed as a kid growing up in rural Ohio. It was not a happy childhood: She said she was sexually abused and suffered from parental neglect. But as she told NPR in 2012, she found refuge in two great passions that lasted her entire life. She said, “The two things I loved from a very early age were the natural world and dead poets, [who] were my pals when I was a kid.”‘

The NYT added: ‘Ms. Oliver, whose work appeared often in The New Yorker and other magazines, was a phenomenon: a poet whose work sold strongly. Her books frequently appeared on the best-seller list of the Poetry Foundation, which uses data from Nielsen BookScan, a service that tracks book sales, putting her on a par with Billy Collins, the former poet laureate of the United States, as one of the best-selling poets in the country.’

Oliver moved to Provincetown, Massachusetts in the 1960s “with the love of her life, the photographer Molly Malone Cook,” as NPR noted, and much of her poetry celebrated the natural beauty of the outer Cape.

Her poem “The Journey”, in full.

The Journey

One day you finally knew

what you had to do, and began,

though the voices around you

kept shouting

their bad advice–

though the whole house

began to tremble

and you felt the old tug

at your ankles.

“Mend my life!”

each voice cried.

But you didn’t stop.

You knew what you had to do,

though the wind pried

with its stiff fingers

at the very foundations,

though their melancholy

was terrible.

It was already late

enough, and a wild night,

and the road full of fallen

branches and stones.

But little by little,

as you left their voices behind,

the stars began to burn

through the sheets of clouds,

and there was a new voice

which you slowly

recognized as your own,

that kept you company

as you strode deeper and deeper

into the world,

determined to do

the only thing you could do–

determined to save

the only life you could save.