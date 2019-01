“The greatest witch hunt in history has dropped houses on six of the president’s personal associates (so far),” says “low energy Randy Rainbow” in a “stupid rendition” (read: entertaining parody) of “Cell Block Tango” from the 1975 Kander and Ebb classic, Chicago.

Watch as Rainbow describes why Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, George Papadopoulos, Rick Gates, and Michael Cohen all “had it coming.”

Who will it be next?