Frank Ocean, Rihanna, Naomi Cambell, Nick Jonas, and More: HOT LINKS

THIRD TIMES A CHARM Rihanna is celebrating the third anniversary of her album Anti by honoring the artist he painted the album artwork!The 30-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to share a video of artist Roy Nachum working on the large painting.

“this is the man behind the most iconic artwork of my album covers to date… @roynachum

shout outs to @iamchloemitchell for this beautiful poem in braille. So many layers of art in this album man! #ANTI #ANTIversary,” Rihanna captioned the video on her page.

Rihanna released her album Anti on January 28, 2016. It featured such hit songs as “Work,” “Needed Me,” and “Love on the Brain.” She earned six Grammy nominations thanks to the album.

DON’T STOP On the same day that the Michael Jackson family released a statement calling the HBO/Channel 4 documentary Leaving Neverland a “public lynching” of the late pop icon, Frank Ocean shared a photo of himself on his recently revealed Instagram in which he’s wearing an MJ shirt.

The shirt features art circa the singer’s 1991 album Dangerous. In the caption, Ocean said, simply, “MAN IN THE MIRROR.” That, of course, is a reference to Jackson’s 1988 Badsingle of the same name. He makes no specific mention of the documentary. At the time of this writing, Ocean’s post had garnered roughly 120,000 likes.

POSITIVE NEGATIVE The HIV-positive status of 14,200 people, as well as their identification numbers and contact details, has been leaked online, authorities in Singapore said Monday.Records leaked include 5,400 Singaporeans diagnosed as HIV-positive before January 2013, and 8,800 foreigners diagnosed before December 2011, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.Patient names, identification numbers, phone numbers, addresses, HIV test results and medical information was included in the information leaked by a former Singaporean resident.”We are sorry for the anxiety and distress caused by this incident,” the statement said. “Our priority is the wellbeing of the affected individuals. Since 26 January, we have been progressively contacting the individuals to notify them and render assistance.”Leow Yangfa, a spokesman for LGBT charity Oogachaga, said the group was concerned people who have not disclosed their HIV status to employers, family or friends could face repercussions due to the leak.

This reminds us of the insufferable stigma, fear and discrimination that continues to surround people living with HIV in Singapore today,” Yangfa said. “Those of us who live without HIV cannot begin to imagine the shock, distress, pain and betrayal they must be going through right now.”

SERIAL GAY KILLER Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of murder. The former landscaper was accused of preying on men with ties to Toronto’s Gay Village.

The case against Bruce McArthur highlighted tensions between the Toronto Police and the city’s LGBTQ+ communities, as they had long believed a serial killer was preying on men in the Village.

An independent investigation into how the Toronto Police deal with missing persons cases was struck last year. The review plans to consult with members of the public, groups, and experts and plans to conclude in 2020.

OGS Prominent LGBT activists and allies have come out in strong support of a politically engaged NYC Pride March and Rally to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion.

Eschewing the corporate-saturated, highly policed nature of recent parades, the March is a truly grassroots action that mobilizes the community to address the many social and political battles that continue to be fought locally, nationally, and globally.

“I’ve seen first-hand the violence the vast militarized police state has done to our queer and trans communities,” said activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning. “Our history is one of rebellion and solidarity. We must stand united and refuse to march with police, corporations, and the systemic violence they continue to inflict on immigrants, people of color, and marginalized folks across the queer and trans spectrum.”

