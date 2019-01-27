Lady Gaga Brings Bradley Cooper on Stage at ‘Enigma’ Las Vegas for Surprise First Live Performance of ‘Shallow’ Together: WATCH

Lady Gaga had a special surprise for attendees of last night’s Enigma Las Vegas show. Bradley Cooper was on hand for their first ever live performance of the Oscar-nominated Star is Born hit “Shallow”.

The track has already won awards from the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.

A Star is Born received seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor and Actress for Cooper and Gaga, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Mixing. Notably, Cooper was snubbed in the directing category.