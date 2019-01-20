Alec Baldwin’s Trump and Kate McKinnon’s Pelosi Wield Barbs in ‘Deal or No Deal’ on SNL: WATCH

Saturday Night Live returned and immediately tackled the government shutdown with a game of ‘Deal or No Deal: Shutdown Edition’ between Alec Baldwin’s Trump and Kate McKinnon’s Nancy Pelosi.

Said Kenan Thompson’s Steve Harvey to Trump: “Earlier today you went on TV and you told the American people that you want to make a deal. So we decided to do this in the only format that you can understand: a TV game show with women holding briefcases.”

Baldwin’s Trump made an offer: “I want 5 billion for my border wall and in exchange I’ll extend DACA and I’ll release the kids from cages so they can be … free range kids.”

Thompson’s Harvey then revealed a panel of members of Congress holding numbered briefcases.

“5!” shouted Baldwin’s Trump.

“You want to open briefcase number 5?” asked Thompson’s Harvey.

“No,” replied Baldwin’s Trump. “I’m saying a lot of these women are 5s.”

Baldwin’s Trump then chose briefcase number 3, “Fancy Nancy Peloser.”

Asked how she was feeling tonight, McKinnon’s Pelosi replied with a smirk, “Oh, just normal. Not like drunk on my own power or anything.”

McKinnon’s Pelosi then revealed her offer: “$1 billion dollars and you say, ‘Nancy’s my mommy.'”

When Baldwin’s Trump refused to take the deal, McKinnon’s Pelosi sauntered up and said, “Oh no. We’re still fighting Mr. Trump?…If the government is shut down, you can’t do the State of the Union. It’s for security reasons, not because I’m vindictive or anything.”

Spat Baldwin’s Trump: “I can’t do the State of the Union? Then guess what? You’re not flying to Afghanistan.

Smirked Pelosi: “Oh no. I can’t go on my vacation to a war zone? What will I do?”

Trump later went to “older Jewish woman” Chuck Schumer, to Mitch McConnell hiding behind his briefcase, “very low IQ person” Maxine Waters, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cory Booker, Steve King, Cardi B, and a Clemson football player.

Find out if Baldwin’s Trump made any kind of deal, below: