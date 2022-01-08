Kardashian GBF Simon Huck Hangs Out With Pete Davidson While Kim Works; If Kardashian Davidson Was A Show, The TV Trope Would Be… ? (MULT CHOICE)

MEGA MEGA

You know you’ve made it when you’re hanging solo with your girlfriend’s gay best friend.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took their unexpected romance to the next level earlier this week when they jetted off to the Bahamas via a private plane, but even more telling of their relationship status is that the 28-year-old comedian was photographed hanging out with the 41-year-old beauty mogul’s bestie – sans the beauty mogul.

On Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live star was spotted sipping a cold beer and tossing around a football as he relaxed outside a beachfront terrace on one of the picturesque Caribbean islands.

Though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was nowhere in sight, Pete was far from alone! Lounging in a nearby beach chair was 38-year-old Simon Huck, who has appeared in countless episodes of the E! reality series as a close pal of both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Pete sported a gray T-shirt, red shorts, and a backward hat, while Simon opted for a similar vibe. According to Daily Mail, the latter was in charge of the tunes.

The new friends kicked back and relaxed alongside a few others, while Kim was elsewhere taking sizzling selfies for the ‘gram.

“Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” the SKIMS founder captioned a close-up photo showing off her curves, which were barely held inside her teeny-tiny brown string bikini.

Kardashian’s almost once brother-in-law, Scott Disick, was among the thousands who dropped comments on the star’s hot shot.

@kimkardashian/Instagram

“Damn! Where’s the tripod!” asked Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, leaving many fans to wonder whether he was making a dirty joke about Pete and his rumored “BDE.”

According to Merriam-Webster, a tripod is “a three-legged stand (as for a camera),” but according to Urban Dictionary, it can also be defined as “a man with a penis so big, it is interpreted as a third leg.”

Kardashian and Davidson have been inseparable since sharing their first kiss during an October episode of SNL.

Since then, the two have made a cross-country relationship work, going on several dates in both New York and Los Angeles. They’ve even met each other’s families.

Insiders say the couple is “getting very serious,” which seems to be getting under her estranged husband’s skin.

One of Kanye West‘s pals told Radar that the rapper’s new fling with Kim-lookalike Julia Fox is rooted in jealousy.

“A Broadway show and dinner at a restaurant where photographers are always waiting outside! Come on, someone wanted to be noticed by Kim,” laughed the friend. “It is obvious that Kanye is trying to make Kim jealous. The only surprising thing is that Kanye didn’t go to see a show and dinner with a lady from Saturday Night Live.”

“Kanye is pee-green over Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson. He saw all the pictures of them together and wants to give her a taste of her own medicine,” added our insider. “Please, next Kanye will be heading over to Staten Island with Julia! It would be funny if it wasn’t all so tragic.”

So far, Ye’s tactic doesn’t seem to be working.