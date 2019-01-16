Why Is Google Dragging Its Feet In Eliminating Its ‘Boy Erased’ App?

It only took one day for the app to be taken down from the Apple store.

Actor Lucas Hedges who starred in Boy Erased

An app encouraging users that they can “recover” from same-sex attractions through prayer continues to be accessible on Google platforms weeks after Apple and Amazon removed it from their stores.

Truth Wins Out (TWO), an organization that campaigns against conversion therapy, launched a petition against the app last week. Though it’s been available for three years, Apple very quickly complied with removing the app, so now TWO is targeting Google to do the same .

TWO said in a statement: “By any standard, the app is awful. It brazenly compares homosexuality to an addiction. It casually trashes LGBT people as living ‘destructive lifestyles’.”

Gay conversion therapy is what they depict in the award winning hit movie Boy Erased .

The Telegraph says Google has been accused of “foot-dragging” after it failed to follow the lead from Amazon, Microsoft and Apple, which removed this app from their online stores last month after being approached about it.

Wayne Besen, executive director of TWO, said that it is “unconscionable” that Google is still offering an online platform to this app.

Besen said: “We are hoping this is simply an oversight from a very large company, rather than an objectionable policy decision that would warrant further action.”