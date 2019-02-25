Campaign Staffer Says Trump Grabbed and Kissed Her: ‘Super-Creepy and Inappropriate’ — WATCH

A new federal lawsuit filed by campaign staffer Alva Johnson says that in August 2016 then candidate Donald Trump grabbed and kissed her before a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida. Johnson said the kiss took place in an offstage trailer where she had been assigned to take photos of Trump and various people.

Said Johnson in an interview with the Washington Post: “Oh, my God, I think he’s going to kiss me. He’s coming straight for my lips. So I turn my head, and he kisses me right on corner of my mouth, still holding my hand the entire time. Then he walks on out…I immediately felt violated because I wasn’t expecting it or wanting it. I can still see his lips coming straight for my face.”

The kiss was witnessed by Florida AG Pam Bondi and Karen Giorno, director of the Florida campaign, both of whom deny Johnson’s allegations.

The WaPo adds: ‘About six weeks after the alleged kiss, on Oct. 7, 2016, The Post published the videotape of Trump boasting about his sexual aggression to an “Access Hollywood” host. “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them,” Trump said in 2005. “It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.” Johnson said she was stunned. “I felt sick to my stomach,” she said. “That was what he did to me.”