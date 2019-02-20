Ariana Grande Gives The TNT Boys the Surprise of Their Lives: WATCH

If you’ve been watching the new reality competition The World’s Best you’re probably familiar with The TNT Boys, three pint-sized tween performers who are already famous in their home country of the Philippines.

On last night’s Late Late Show, host James Corden (who’s also the host of World’s Best), gave the boy band the shock of their lives as they were performing “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from the Broadway musical Dreamgirls.

After speaking with them about their greatest musical idol, pop phenom Ariana Grande, Corden brought Grande out for an appearance which was joyful in the way that all awesome surprises are.