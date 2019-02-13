A Major ‘Arrow’ Character Just Said ‘I’m Gay’ for the First Time: WATCH

Ben Lewis as William Clayton / Arrow

A major character on the CW show Arrow just uttered the words “I’m gay” for the first time, following a reveal that his character was either gay or bisexual last fall.

In an October 2018 flash-forward episode, the older version of William Clayton (played by Ben Lewis), the illegitimate son of Oliver Queen, made a passing reference to a same-sex significant other, joking that his boyfriend “wonders why I have commitment issues.”

On Monday night’s show, William made it explicit after being asked if he and Felicity Smoak used to date.

Said William: “God, no! I’m gay, and she’s my mom.”

Lewis, who is gay IRL, tweeted that the line “may be my favourite line of dialogue ever.”

“God, no! I’m gay and she’s my MOM!” may be my favourite line of dialogue ever. @ARROWwriters #Arrow — Ben Lewis (@benlewishere) February 12, 2019

Watch the clip: