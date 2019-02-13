A Major ‘Arrow’ Character Just Said ‘I’m Gay’ for the First Time: WATCH

A major character on the CW show Arrow just uttered the words “I’m gay” for the first time, following a reveal that his character was either gay or bisexual last fall.
In an October 2018 flash-forward episode, the older version of William Clayton (played by Ben Lewis), the illegitimate son of Oliver Queen, made a passing reference to a same-sex significant other, joking that his boyfriend “wonders why I have commitment issues.”
On Monday night’s show, William made it explicit after being asked if he and Felicity Smoak used to date.
Said William: “God, no! I’m gay, and she’s my mom.”
Lewis, who is gay IRL, tweeted that the line “may be my favourite line of dialogue ever.”
