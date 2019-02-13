Ben Platt Opens Up About Being Gay for First Time, Shares ‘Ease My Mind’ Video with Charlie Carver: WATCH

Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt today released the video for “Ease My Mind” off his forthcoming solo album, and said he’s proud to have the “first opportunity to represent my relationships and the men that I’ve loved.”

In an interview with People, he adds: “I’ve been out since I was 12 years old to my family and anyone in my life. I’ve never sort of hidden that or been ashamed by it. It’s just part of me.”

Said Platt of the video, which co-stars Charlie Carver: “When we were conceptualizing this sort of loose narrative that we wanted to connect through the videos, there was not really any moment where we had to decide it should be about me and a man as opposed to anything else because it was just, ‘We’re going to represent what this was inspired by,’ which was this man that I was in love with. So it was really a no-brainer.”

Platt’s first video off the album, “Bad Habit”, served as a preview to this reveal. Check it out HERE.

Platt told the L.A. Times that the majority of his new album is about “the high of meeting someone new and getting completely obsessed, learning you’re not right for someone, breaking up.” The last couple of songs meditate on the perspective one gets on “mortality and family” as a result of having been through relationships.

He told EW: “As the tracks progress, you go back to the beginning of the relationship and see where the complications come from and what was the good and bad and what brought the singer to this place of feeling this addiction so deeply. There’s reveling in the goodness of it and there’s the vindictive break-up of it all; there’s the feeling as it dissolves and trying to hold onto it – all the different stages I created from an amalgam of the relationships I’ve had in my life.”