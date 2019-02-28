‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to Get China Release, Without the Gay Parts

Bohemian Rhapsody is set to be released in China in mid-March, but government censors plan to cut out all the gay references. The film will be released through the National Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas (NAAC), “a public-private initiative run by the state-supported China Film Archive and a consortium of commercial theater chains,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR reports: “Sources…tell THR that at least one minute of cuts will be made to the film, removing portrayals of drug use and several intimate kisses between Malek’s Mercury and other male characters.”

The news comes after Chinese broadcaster Mango censored the words “gay man” from Rami Malek’s Oscar acceptance speech. Malek won Best Actor for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.