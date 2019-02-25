Brandon Rogers’ New Video ‘Apathy’ Is Your New Favorite Thing: WATCH

American Idol alum Brandon Rogers just dropped his new video Apathy.

Rogers’ musical journey has been exciting and challenging as he’s experienced major victories and navigated tough obstacles to get to where he is today: a man who is ready to own his spot as an artist and accomplished songwriter.

Rogers says Apathy came about following the break-up of a short relationship. He felt the sting of it when scrolling through his Instagram feed and seeing that the person had moved on with someone else. He notes, “It’s that emotional grey area where you know you don’t want the person anymore, but you see them moving on and happy with someone else and it’s not you.”

The concept was further inspired by his favorite quote from Holocaust survivor/humanitarian, Elie Wiesel, that states, “The opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference.”

He decided on the synonym “apathy” as it worked better melodically and thus the song and title were born.

Produced and written solely by Rogers, it is an R&B laced modern pop classic showcasing his vocal range, prowess and undeniable mark as a fully actualized artist. At the heart of his music, he is a genuine storyteller, which is clearly evident with this single and other material he is eager to release for an upcoming album that will drop in the early part of 2019.

The video also includes an all-star cast featuring: Nikki Rae, Dylan Dovale, Natalie Cantral,l Ronnie Kroelle, Tadjh Brooks, Rachel West, Trinity Ganatt, Gilles Marini, Brandon Rogers, and Sasha Birrittella on guitar.

Watch the fire video below.

Photos by Rahsaan Patterson and Brett Richards.