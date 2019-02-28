Carley Rae Jepsen Just Released Two Future Hits: WATCH

Photo by: Natalie O’Moore

Carly Rae Jepsen released two new songs and videos yesterday, “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” .

Both tracks are available now at all digital retailers and will appear on Jepsen’s forthcoming album which is set for release in 2019.

“Now That I Found You” will be featured as Zane Lowe’s World Record today on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“NOW THAT I FOUND YOU”

Says Jepsen of her new tunes, “’Now That I Found You’ is about the high you get when a new love starts to change your life. It’s like the rush, rush, rush is better than any drug. Which leads me to ‘No Drug Like Me” which is a promise I made to love in general. That when the good stuff lands my way I’ll always try to be vulnerable and brave and show all of myself – ‘If you make me feel in love then I’ll blossom for you.’”

“NO DRUG LIKE ME”