CBC Reporter Files Police Complaint After His Ear Was Licked During Live On-Air Report: WATCH

Chris Glover, a reporter for Canada’s CBC, filed a police complaint after his ear was licked by comedian Boyd Banks during an on-air live report.

Glover was reporting from the Comedy Bar in Toronto when he was approached from behind by Banks, who nuzzled Glover’s shoulder and began licking his ear.

Said Glover: “Things are getting a little awkward out here, so I’m going to pass it back to you, Dwight.”

Replied anchor Dwight Drummond: “Yeah, that’s a little strange. It’s really unnecessary. Just move away from that gentleman.”

CBC reports: ‘While some observers argued the actions amounted to an assault or sexual assault, Glover told The Canadian Press he would leave it up to police to make that determination. What’s certain, he said, was how the incident made him feel. “I, as a journalist, was just trying to do my job,” Glover said. “I feel deeply disturbed by what happened. I still feel like it was completely uncalled for. The whole thing just really made me feel really awkward and uncomfortable and embarrassed.”’

Banks has apologized: “There is no excuse for my behavior last night. I’m guilty of everything. I am an idiot. I want to apologize to the standup community in Canada and of course the reporter, who was doing his job.”

Glover is an out, recently-married gay man and earlier this month shared photos of his wedding on Instagram.