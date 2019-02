Elton John had a special treat for guests at his annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party last night when Taron Egerton, who plays the rock legend in the upcoming Rocketman biopic, took the stage for a performance of “Tiny Dancer”.

Said Egerton, before beginning the song: “It’s funny how life turns out, isn’t it?”

