Former GOP State Senator Ordered to Pay $125,000 to Male Teen He Was Caught with in Motel Room

Married former Oklahoma GOP state senator Ralph Shortey, who resigned in March 2017 after being caught with a male teen in a motel room, and was later sentenced to 15 years in prison on federal sex trafficking charges, has been ordered to pay $125,000 to the teen.

KFOR reports: ‘Federal prosecutors had requested a total of $535,000 in restitution to include mental, psychiatric and psychological treatment along with the victim’s estimated lost income resulting from Shortey’s offense. The victim “did not complete high school, largely because of the trauma and victimization caused by the Defendant. The Social Security Administration calculates that individuals who do not complete high school high lifetime earnings reduced by approximately $410,000, not accounting for inflation,” a filed motion states. In court Thursday, the judge rejected the argument made for future loss of earnings stating it was “speculative.” He also noted the victim had earned his GED; therefore, he has completed high school.’

“Shortey will be on supervised release for 10 years after he gets out of prison and must pay $5,100 in special assessments. He also must register as a sex offender,” NewsOK reported in September 2018.

Said Shortey at his sentencing: “I have begged God’s forgiveness, and I hope that this all is another example to everyone to live a true life and to be what you say you are.”

Shortey was found in a Super 8 motel room with the 17-year-old male teen on March 9, 2017. It was later revealed that Shortey had offered the boy cash for “sexual stuff.” The teen had a history of soliciting sex on Craigslist according to his parents.

An affadavit later emerged which revealed text messages Shortey exchanged with the teen referencing bareback sex in which the teen called him “daddy” and Shortey called him “baby boy.”