In ‘Giant Little Ones’, a Best Friendship is Thrown Into Chaos by an Unexpected Sexual Encounter: TRAILER

Giant Little Ones, a coming-of-age film about adolescent friendships, sexual exploration, self-discovery, and teen social drama which had its premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, just dropped an official trailer.

Wrote The Hollywood Reporter of the film, which stars Josh Wiggins, Darren Mann, Taylor Hickson, Kyle MacLachlan, and Maria Bello: “This is a confidently shot and beautifully acted story that manages to transcend quite a few — if clearly not all — of the coming-of-age genre’s cliches by delving into how the Millennial generation experiences sexuality, ostracism and growing up and how they try to relate to their parents and peers.”

The logline: “Franky Winter (Josh Wiggins) and Ballas Kohl (Darren Mann) have been best friends since childhood. They are high school royalty: handsome, stars of the swim team and popular with girls. They live a perfect teenage life – until the night of Franky’s epic 17th birthday party, when Franky and Ballas are involved in an unexpected incident that changes their lives forever.”

The film opens on March 1 in NYC and March 8 in Los Angeles and other select cities.