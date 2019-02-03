Jussie Smollett Speaks Out at First Performance After Attack: ‘I Fought the F**k Back’ – WATCH

Empire actor Jussie Smollett spoke about the attack on him for the first time at a performance at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Smollett’s family took the stage first, his brother Jojo speaking: “He’s been a fighter since he was a baby. He fought his attackers that night and he continues to fight.”

Added Jojo: “I wanted Jussie to sit this one out. I sincerely wanted him to stay out of the public [eye] until he heals. And after much debating, some arguing, many tears, my family and I realized that tonight is an important part of Jussie’s healing.”

Smollett then took the stage, addressing the audience: “I have so many words on my heart. The most important thing that I can say is thank you so much and that I’m okay. I’m not fully healed yet, but I’m going to. And I’m gonna stand strong with y’all. I had to be here tonight. I couldn’t let those motherf**kers win. l will always stand for love. I will never stand for anything other than that. Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love. And I hope that you all will stand with me. So thank you, now… let’s do it.”

He spoke about the attack again at the encore.

Said Smollett: “Just because there has been a lot of stuff said about me that’s absolutely not true…I’m sure my lawyer’s sitting up there like. ‘No, Jussie, no! No! Shut the f**k up and sing.’”

He added: “There are just a couple of points I wanted to make pretty quick…four points….I was bruised but my ribs were not cracked; they were not broken. I went to the doctor immediately. I was not hospitalized. Both my doctors in L.A. and Chicago cleared me to perform, but said to take care, obviously. And above all: I fought the f**k back.”

Since the racially motivated attack, @JussieSmollett hit the stage for his #SeanHealyPresentsJussieSmollett in LA with an emotional message. pic.twitter.com/MVBnKdq1pZ — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 3, 2019

Smollett closed the show by saying, “We are proud. We are gay.”

During the show Smollett also addressed Empire creator Lee Daniels and actor Wilson Cruz, Variety adds: “I promised myself I was not gonna cry tonight… Someone in the crowd that I want to recognize: Wilson Cruz is someone I identified with growing up. I stand on the backs of so many people — of the Lee Daniels and the Wilson. Cruzes — and I pray to God I make you all proud.”