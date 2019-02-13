Jussie Smollett to Robin Roberts: ‘I’m Pissed Off’ That ‘People Don’t Even Want to See the Truth’ — WATCH

Good Morning America released a clip of Robin Roberts’ interview of Empire actor Jussie Smollett set to air on Thursday morning, the first since he has given since the alleged homophobic and racist attack on him last month.
Says Smollett in the clip: “I’m pissed off…It’s the attackers, but it’s also the attacks. It’s like, you know, at first it was the thing of like, listen, if I tell the truth then that’s it because it’s the truth. Then it became a thing of, like, oh, how can you doubt that? How do you not believe that? It’s the truth. Then it became a thing of, like, ohhh, it’s not necessarily that you don’t believe that this is the truth. You don’t even want to see the truth.”
