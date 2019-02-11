Kamala Harris Acknowledges Smoking Marijuana: ‘I Think That It Gives a Lot of People Joy’ — WATCH

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) laughed about smoking weed with the hosts of New York City radio show The Breakfast Club on Monday morning.

Asked by host Charlamagne Tha God about reports that she opposes legalizing marijuana, the presidential hopeful replied: “That’s not true…And look, I joke about it — half-joking — half my family’s from Jamaica. Are you kidding me?”

“Have you ever smoked?” asked Charlamagne.

“I have,” replied Harris. “And I did inhale. It was a long time ago, but yes. I just broke loose.”

Asked Charlamagne: “Was it in college?”

“Yes,” Harris replied. “It was a joint…Listen, I think that it gives a lot of people joy. And we need more joy in the world.”

Hear what #KamalaHarris thinks about legalizing marijuana 💬 pic.twitter.com/YGZlCAKUZ0 — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) February 11, 2019