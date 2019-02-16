Kelly Clarkson Belts Cover of Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ — WATCH

Kelly Clarkson covered Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” during her A Minute and a Glass of Wine tour stop in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Said Clarkson of Gaga: “There’s a lot of competition between artists in the industry but there’s a lot of us that just dig each other, and we really get inspired by each other…This chick is amazing….I remember her first single. We actually did a show together for some event and she is one of the only artists that has ever…she wrote me a hand-written letter [that said] ‘thank you so much, it was an honor to open for you.’ She was the nicest human being ever….It’s cool just to know that someone that talented is also really nice. I’ve been rooting for her for a while.”

Added Clarkson, laughing: “I don’t have a Bradley Cooper here, so I’m just holding it down…I hope I don’t suck. And if I do, I hope she doesn’t see it.”