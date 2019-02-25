Lady Gaga Sends ‘Joy’ to LGBTQ Fans, Says She Hopes Future Oscars Include Non-Binary People: WATCH

After winning the “Best Song” Oscar for “Shallow” from the A Star is Born soundtrack, Lady Gaga held court backstage at the Academy Awards.

Gaga was asked by an Australian reporter about her fans that were headed to Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney this week, and what she’d say to them.

Said Gaga: What I would love to say is one of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself. I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them. That’s actually what Bradley said to me yesterday right before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of ‘Shallow.’ He said, ‘let’s just drop a little bit of joy.’ And I said ‘okay.’ It turns out, joy did a whole lot for me.”

She added: “I’ll tell you something, I hope that everyone there in Sydney feels so much joy and celebrates all sexual identities. And I also have a dream in our future as we evolve as humanity that these award shows not be male and female but include everyone.”

