School Ordered to ‘Shelter in Place’ After Violent Threat and Brutal Beating of 11-Year-Old Gay Student

An 11-year-old gay middle school student in Las Cruces, New Mexico has a police escort between classes after she was brutally beaten on school grounds on Friday and was threatened by an unnamed male on social media over the weekend.

Savannah Tirre was targeted “right off the bat” after she came out as gay in October, according to her mother.

A video posted to Facebook shows Tirre being repeatedly punched as she lays on school grounds.

The Sun News reports: ‘The video does not show how the encounter began or whether it was instigated over the student’s sexual orientation. However, social media comments included threats of further violence toward the student and referred to her being gay. One example, shared as a screenshot on Facebook by the student’s aunt, included a threat with the poster’s name obscured that stated, “This little girl is about to get jumped Monday again so get your phones out,” describing Tirre as “a little lesbian.” An additional social media threat by an unnamed male, currently under investigation by police, led to security measures Monday which the Las Cruces Public Schools said it took “out of an abundance of caution.”

Because of the social media threat, which was not specified, the school’s students were ordered to shelter-in-place for a short time on Monday morning.