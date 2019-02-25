Madonna and Lady Gaga Embrace in Oscar Party Photo, Video and Fans are Shook: WATCH

A photo shot by TIME 100 honoree JR at Madonna’s legendary “thou shalt take no photos” annual Oscar party is shaking parts of the internet to its core.

The photo features Oscar winner Gaga cuddling with a bejeweled Madonna on a white cloth backdrop.

The rumored eight year feud which began in 2011 when fans noted that “Born This Way” bore similarities to “Express Yourself”, was nowhere in sight.

The pair also appeared in an Instagram story.

Wrote Page Six of the party: “Stars who have made the guest list — which is planned and approved by co-host Madonna herself — include Oprah, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Julia Roberts (who wore Converse sneakers to be more comfortable on the dance floor), Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Jack Nicholson, Diane von Furstenberg, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Lady Gaga…Photos are not allowed, and there is a full-on gag order for all guests, party planners, caterers, set builders, etc. Madonna is known to stay on the dance floor for hours (sometimes on her own, sometimes with her kids Lourdes and Rocco). Paul McCartney has jammed with members of the Rolling Stones, and last year Cardi B performed. Penélope Cruz once showed up sporting a mustache, while her husband Javier Bardem wore a feather boa. And the drunkenness is legendary.”