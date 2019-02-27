Matt Bomer’s Gay Superhero in ‘Doom Patrol’ is ‘More Interesting’ Than Superman: WATCH

In DC Universe’s Doom Patrol, Matt Bomer plays Larry, a closeted fighter pilot who becomes a superhero after an accident disfigures him and he loses his wife and kid as well as his lover on the airbase. Post-accident, Larry is played by actor Matthew Zuk but still voiced by Bomer.

Watch the extended trailer:

At an advance press screening on Tuesday Bomer spoke about playing the character.

Variety reports that Bomer said he feels the character is “more interesting” than Superman, a role for which he seems to be made: ‘It’s not like voicing animation, it’s a true collaboration in that I just throw spaghetti at the wall, Matthew does his stuff, and we go back and polish it at the end. I’d never really seen a gay male superhero and what I love most about the character is that even though it’s a huge struggle internally for him, it’s not the sole thing that defines who he is, he’s such a multifaceted character, if it was just one stereotypical aspect of him I would have had reservations about it.’

