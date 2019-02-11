Nashville Mayor Signs Historic Executive Order to Help LGBT-Owned Businesses: WATCH

Mayor David Briley signed an executive order on Monday ordering Nashville’s Metro Purchasing agent to modify city registration documents so that LGBT-owned businesses are a recognized category for Metro procurement. Nashville is the first city in the South to recognize LGBT-owned businesses, according to a Metro release.

WZTV adds: “It also will have Metro government monitor and track the usage of LGBT-owned businesses awarded contracts for goods and services with the city. LGBT-owned businesses will also be provided similar programs and services as those offered to minority-owned, service-disabled owned, and women-owned businesses in the county.”

Said Briley in a statement: “It’s my job as Mayor to make sure that everyone in our city, regardless of who they are or where they come from, has equal access to economic opportunities. Today, we’ve taken an important step towards better equity for LGBT-owned businesses in Nashville. I am proud to sign this executive order and look forward to seeing these Nashville businesses flourish.”

