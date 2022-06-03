A New Olivia Records — Not the 1970’s Lesbian, Feminist Label, The 2020’s Feminist One — Launches With 2 Queer Artists; Challenges Country

CJ Temple and Madeleine Kelson are not Cris Williamson. The new Olivia Records‘ first acts in their new assault on country music with talented artists. Stunning vocals, and Kelson just may be the Megan Stalter of Country Music. Enjoy, and mind the release dates… –Editor

Sometimes, if you want to do it right, you have to do it yourself. It’s no secret that Nashville’s country music scene is stymied by sexism, but Erin Olivia Anderson of Olivia Management has an answer for that: get creative. Anderson launched the woman-led company in 2012, initially working with artists like Jill Andrews, Smooth Hound Smith, Amanda Shires, The Secret Sisters, Matthew Perryman Jones and Hush Kids. In March 2022, Anderson launched an offshoot record label: Olivia Records. LGBTQ+ music history fans may have an itch in the back of their brains: the Olivia Records of the ‘70s is fa…

