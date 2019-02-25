Nissu’s Debut Video ‘Forever Mine’ Celebrates Love, Equality, and Couples Around the World: WATCH

Dublin-based Brazilian pop singer-songwriter Nissu has released the video for his debut single “Forever Mine”.

The track was originally released in 2012 and made a splash in Brazil when it was released in conjunction with a marriage equality campaign there. Nissu (Vinícius Lessa de Andrade Teixeira) then moved to Dublin to improve his writing skills and work on his music, joining up with producer Trey Vittetoe on a new version of the track which he released as the first single to a forthcoming EP. A new music video features pictures of all kinds of couples from all over the world. The couples (including vloggers, bloggers, couples whose love was shared on the news, RuPaul’s Drag Race queens, and more) were personally chosen by Nissu to once again send a message of equality.

Said Nissu: “‘Forever Mine’ is about love and how you feel about someone you love no matter what the world may say.