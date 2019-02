The official trailer for Rocketman, “fat boy from nowhere” Reginald Dwight’s cinematic journey to become rock icon Elton John, has arrived.

Taron Egerton stars (and sings) with Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, and Richard Madden as Elton’s longtime manager and lover John Reid. Gemma Jones and Bryce Dallas Howard also co-star. The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher, the uncredited director on Bohemian Rhapsody who took over after Bryan Singer was fired.