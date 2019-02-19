Savvy Girl Scout Markets ‘Momoas’ Fusing Samoas with Jason Momoa

“Charlotte Holmberg knows that the only way to make a $4 box of cookies seem less like an impulse buy and more an URGENT NECESSITY is to paste a photo of Jason Momoa on the side of it. (We’ll admit that she was clever to put his unauthorized likeness on purple boxes of Samoas— get it?—although her punny thirst trap doesn’t work in the parts of the country where Scouts call the same cookies Caramel deLites),” according to KUSA.

