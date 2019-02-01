Steve Grand Is One Of 50 Gay Singers That Are Proud Of Who They Are On The Perfect Friday Night Music Track: WATCH

YouTube subscriber Richard Art posted this video featuring “50 Gay Singers That Are Proud Of Who They Are.”

Art made this compilation, “to show gay singers that aren’t afraid to show who they are. It was pretty hard because not a lot of gay men use he/him in their songs or show it in their videos. I had a lot of fun finding these songs. If you know any other gay singers, please share them.”

Notes from Art on the video: The video I use for Kevin Abstract’s Papercut is a fanmade music video by Chris Raffael. All credit goes to him 🙂

– Brendan Maclean’s best music video is “House of Air”- it’s NSFW and banned on Youtube, so you’ll need to watch it on Vimeo

-Rest in peace George Michael. I wanted to add him on this list because I think his video for Outside is iconic. He made it after getting caught cruising in a bathroom, which led him being forced to come out of the closet. It’s basically his way of saying F— IT I’M GAY, and I love it

The video prominently features out singer Steve Grand who also happens to have a new EP out this week called Not The End Of Me.

For tour dates and more check out Grand’s site.

The full list of tracks on the video appear underneath in the comments.