Calum Scott Shares Body Transformation: ‘I Always Yo-Yo with My Weight’

British singer-songwriter Calum Scott (“No Matter What”, “Dancing On My Own”) shared a body transformation photo on Instagram, acknowledging that his weight tends to “yo-yo” because of his love of wine and carbs.

Added Scott: “I learned that that’s ok. It’s about making sure you train hard and eat well, then the treats are well deserved. Who is getting fit 2020?”

Scott has said that he uses dating apps: “People think I’m a catfish! ‘It says on my bio ‘I’m not a catfish. This is me.’ They say: ‘That’s what a catfish would say.’ I can’t win! How do you prove it’s you!?’ I was on [celebrity dating] Raya platform. I was like ‘This feels too exclusive. It’s industry.’ I’m a lad from Hull! You have to be voted in, and that whole process is just a bit [pulls a face]. It didn’t last for long. I’d rather be on Tinder, which is there for everybody, people as normal as me! People should know, I’m swiping.”